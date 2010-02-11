Does the D stand for debt?

by PhilipJ on 11 February 2010

Hooray! Jorge Cham of PHD Comics fame is coming to Toronto to give a lecture in the Faculty of Medicine!

Wait, what’s that? It costs $10 to see Jorge Cham’s talk? The same Jorge Cham who has become grad-school famous for joking about the plight of graduate students, most of whom are pretty short on spare cash?

And his talk is in the Faculty of Medicine, a faculty known far and wide as being fairly flush with money?

You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t rush to buy a ticket.