Does the D stand for debt?
by PhilipJ on 11 February 2010
Hooray! Jorge Cham of PHD Comics fame is coming to Toronto to give a lecture in the Faculty of Medicine!
Wait, what’s that? It costs $10 to see Jorge Cham’s talk? The same Jorge Cham who has become grad-school famous for joking about the plight of graduate students, most of whom are pretty short on spare cash?
And his talk is in the Faculty of Medicine, a faculty known far and wide as being fairly flush with money?
You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t rush to buy a ticket.
Yeah…I bought one. Not sure why they didn’t subsidize it (or more than they did) We’ll see if it’s worth the 10 bones.
If it is a Show, it is cheaper. If it is a Talk, yes is controversial. (Most congresses requires a subscription fee, but I’m to lazy to calculate how much it takes for a single talk).
If they came to my city and I had to pay for it? I probably would, I’m a fan.
But I agree with you, he talks about students with no money, always hungry, etc. And Med is always a different world. They probably cover the fee for all Med students too. (I don’t hold a grudge ok. Hehe)
